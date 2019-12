Joint session of the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh has kicked off in Yerevan, Artsakh presidential advisor Davit Babayann said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Babayan said the session is attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, as well as members of the two Security Councils.