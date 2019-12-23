Macron blasted for 'attack on democratic Europe'

Former European Commission president nominee Manfred Weber has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of committing an "attack on democratic Europe" together with Hungary's Viktor Orbán, Politico reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Weber, the leader of the dominant center-right European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament, unsuccessfully campaigned for the Commission presidency earlier this year as the EPP's Spitzenkandidat, or lead candidate.

Macron had led the opposition against Weber getting the job and against the Spitzenkandidat system, under which EU leaders are expected to nominate the candidate of the party that wins the most seats in Parliament. Orbán also did not support Weber. The job eventually went to Ursula von der Leyen.

Weber told the German media group Funke in an interview published Sunday that Macron's pre-election comments — in which he suggested Weber did not have the necessary experience to become Commission president — had been "presumptuous" and constituted "an attack on democratic Europe."

He added: "Macron formed an axis with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the Council. Together, they have caused severe damage to European democracy."