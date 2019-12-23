The White House sought to freeze aid to Ukraine just 91 minutes after President Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in July, a newly-released government email has revealed.
Trump impeachment: White House withholds Ukraine aid just after Zelensky call
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the call, Mr Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.
Democrats said it shows Mr Trump used the office for personal political gain, according to BBC News.
The fateful phone call is key to the abuse of power charge on which Mr Trump has been impeached.
A US whistleblower who heard about the conversation raised concerns, which ultimately triggered the impeachment inquiry.
Mr Trump was formally impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday, but is unlikely to be removed from office as the case will go to trial in the US Senate, where his Republican party has a majority.