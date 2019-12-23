The White House sought to freeze aid to Ukraine just 91 minutes after President Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone in July, a newly-released government email has revealed.

December 23, 2019, 10:59 Trump impeachment: White House withholds Ukraine aid just after Zelensky call

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the call, Mr Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to investigate his political rival, Democrat Joe Biden.