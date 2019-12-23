Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to dictate terms of impeachment in Senate

US President Donald Trump again criticized Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of trying to dictate the Republican Senate impeachment procedure, news.am reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump did not provide specific data on the level of support for the Democrats. However, recent polls show that on the issue of impeachment, the opinions of Americans were divided almost in half. For example, according to a study by ABC and The Washington Post on December 17, 49% of respondents believe that Congress should impeach Trump, and 46% are of the opposite opinion.

On Saturday, the president directed the Democrats to deliberately delay the transfer of the indictment against him to the upper house.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a two-article indictment of the president: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges should now be transferred to the Senate, where the impeachment procedure will turn into a lawsuit. Senators perform the functions of a jury, and the lower house of the US legislature actually acts as a party to the prosecution.

Earlier, congressmen were supposed to consider the resolution on a list of lawmakers who would act as prosecutors at the Senate trial on Wednesday. The same document was supposed to approve the transfer of prosecution articles to the upper house. However, according to the speaker of the lower house, Democrats cannot appoint prosecutors and submit articles until they find out what the process will be like.