Israel hits military targets near Damascus

Israel conducted an airstrike into Syria on Sunday night as air defenses in the country opened fire on missiles that had entered, Fox News reports, citing state media.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Residents in Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital; there were no immediate reports on casualties.

Syrian state TV gave no further details, though said one of the Israeli missiles was shot down near the Damascus suburb of Aqraba.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, who told Fox News they don’t comment on foreign media reports of airstrikes attributed to the Jewish state.

In neighboring Lebanon, Israeli warplanes could be heard flying in the country's airspace at the time of the airstrikes in Syria. Damascus had said in the past that Israeli warplanes have fired missiles into Syria from Lebanon's airspace.

Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst reported Sunday that explosions were also heard in the city of Homs, in western Syria, that is also home of a base that is linked to Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitoring group that has activists around the country, said the missile attack targeted Iranian and Syrian military positions near Damascus.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.