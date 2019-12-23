As a result of Sunday's presidential election, Zoran Milanovic, a candidate from Croatia’s opposition Social Democratic Party, has received the largest number of votes, but did not garner more than 50 percent of the vote, the State Electoral Commission said, TASS reports.

December 23, 2019, 09:43 Croatia presidential election: Opposition candidate in the lead

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the results of the 96% of the ballots counted, Milanovic received 29.6% of the votes. He is followed by incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.77 percent of the vote. Third is singer and musician Miroslav Skoro as 24.37 percent of voters voted for him.

None of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, indicating the need for a runoff.

The second round, to be held on January 5, 2020, will feature the two candidates who received the largest number of votes in the first round.