An Armenian boxing team taking part in an international tournament in Pyatigorsk, Russia has brought the country nine medals, including seven gold and two silver.

December 23, 2019, 09:21 Boxing: Armenia win 9 medals in Russian town

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rudolf Garboyan (49kg.), Arthur Sahakyan (60kg.),. Ruslan Aslikyan (56kg), Gurgen Kakoyan (64kg.), Armen Manukyan (69kg.), Erik Abelyan (75kg) and super heavyweight Tigran Gevorgyan won the champion's title. Henrik Sahakyan and super heavyweight Mkrtich Manukyan took the second place. Ruslan Aslikyan was awarded a prize for demonstrating the best technique, tert.am reports.

The Armenian boxers competed in the tournament under the leadership of the team's chief coach, Karlen Adamlyan, and coach Garik Baghdasaryan.

The tournament was held in the Russian town from 16 to 21 December.