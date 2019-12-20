Christmas Tree lit in Stepanakert

On 20 December, the lighting ceremony of the republic main Christmas tree took place in Renaissance Square.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The lights of the main Christmas tree were lit by Stepanakert Mayor Davit Sargsyan.

The lighting ceremony was followed by a flash mob including 500 pupils. At the initiative of Stepanakert City Hall, cultural events were organized on the occasion of the day.

Cartoon heroes as well as Santa Claus and Snow Maiden entertained and congratulated children.