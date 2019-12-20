Brexit: Johnson hails government program as 'most radical' Queen's Speech

Boris Johnson has claimed his programme for government is the "most radical Queen's Speech in a generation".

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The prime minister said planned new laws to toughen up criminal justice and increase NHS spending would deliver on the "people's priorities".

But his main priority is the UK's exit from the EU on 31 January, according to BBC News.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said many of the PM's promises mimicked the "language of Labour policy but without the substance".

"They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, even when it's a very pale imitation, but I fear those swayed by the prime minister's promises will be sorely disappointed," added the Labour leader.

And SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused the PM of "denying [Scotland] the right to choose our own future" referring to the SNP's desire for another referendum on Scottish independence.

"Why did democracy stop in the prime minister's world with the independence referendum in 2014?" he asked.

But Boris Johnson said he felt a "colossal sense of obligation" to the voters.

He told MPs that "a new golden age for this United Kingdom is now within reach" adding that the government would "work flat out to deliver it".