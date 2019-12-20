On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Stepanakert at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

December 20, 2019, 14:00 Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President congratulated the whole staff of the Service on the professional day, the coming New Year and Christmas holidays wishing them sound health and great success.

The Head of the State handed in state awards and valuable gifts to a group of officers who had registered high results during the service, conferred the rank of colonel to one serviceman.

The delegation of the Armenian National Security Service at the head of acting director Eduard Martirosyan and other officials partook at the event.