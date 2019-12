On December 20 President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Gayane Arushanyan was appointed member of the NKR Central Electoral Commission until the expiration of the acting Central Electoral Commission's term of office.

December 20, 2019, 13:30 Gayane Arushanyan appointed member of the NKR Central Electoral Commission

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.