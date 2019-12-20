Artsakhpress

Politics

Artsakh president receives acting director of Armenian NSS

On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received acting director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian republics were on the agenda of the meeting.

Head of Artsakh Republic National Security Service Samvel Shahramanyan was also present.


     

Politics

Gayane Arushanyan appointed member of the NKR Central Electoral Commission

On December 20 President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree according to which Gayane Arushanyan was appointed member of the NKR Central Electoral Commission until the expiration of the acting Central Electoral Commission's term of office.

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

On December 16-18, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian, who is in the Arab Republic...

French Senate ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

The French Senate has ratified the Armenia-EU agreement. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian...

Russian senator: There is no and can't be military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Taking into consideration the competences of our two committees, a major part of our discussions was...

Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime...

Nikol Pashinyan is leaving for St. Petersburg

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia,...

Economy

Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the approval of the 2020 draft state budget.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

World oil prices still going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday; trading data attest to this.

Society

Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman

On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook in Stepanakert at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.

Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets

Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s assets have been frozen amid an ongoing investigation, authorities...

Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back...

Kocharyan trial: Yerevan appellate court denies motion for judge’s recusal

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals turned down on Wednesday a motion of Armenia’s second President...

Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of new building of Kashatagh Regional Medical Center

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 16 participated in the ceremony of opening a new...

Number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in EU states decreases

2670 citizens of Armenia have sought asylum in the member states of the European Union for the first...

Military

The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the approval of the 2020 draft state budget.

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting...

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Armenian Army is number one defender of security of Armenia and Artsakh – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...

Chiefs of general staffs of CSTO member states' to hold session on December 13

The joint session of the general staffs of the armed forces of the member states of the Collective Security...

Brexit: Johnson hails government program as 'most radical' Queen's Speech
Bako Sahakyan partook at a solemn event dedicated to the professional holiday of National Security Serviceman
Gayane Arushanyan appointed member of the NKR Central Electoral Commission
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt
Artsakh president receives acting director of Armenian NSS
Analytical

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Sen. Graham shows his true colors in phone call with fake Turkish minister

Interview

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Artsakhpress offers congratulations to 100-year-old Armenpress

Photos

Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

28 athletes of the Japan Shotokan Karate Association of Artsakh Republic left for Yerevan

2020 Olympics: Tokyo accepts agrees to move marathon to Sapporo

Artsakh Athlete wins gold medal at the34th European Traditional Karate-Do Championship

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Brexit: Johnson hails government program as 'most radical' Queen's Speech

As deadly protests grow in India, many fear democracy is being eroded

Trump announces Democrat congressman’s switch to Republican Party

Iran's Rouhani urges Muslim world to devise mechanisms 'to fight US economic terror'

