Artsakh president receives acting director of Armenian NSS

On 20 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received acting director of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the cooperation between the relevant structures of the two Armenian republics were on the agenda of the meeting.

Head of Artsakh Republic National Security Service Samvel Shahramanyan was also present.