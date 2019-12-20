Trump announces Democrat congressman’s switch to Republican Party

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that a Democratic US lawmaker who opposed his party’s move to impeach the Republican president was switching parties, a day after the House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jeff Van Drew, who represents a district in southern New Jersey, was at Trump’s side when he made the announcement during a White House appearance.

“Very big announcement ... Jeff will be joining the Republican Party,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event to highlight Van Drew’s switch.

Van Drew said he believed in what Trump was doing with the economy and he had come to the conclusion that the Republican Party was a better fit for him.

“You have my undying support,” he told Trump, who returned the compliment by saying he would endorse Van Drew in his 2020 congressional bid, Reuters reports.



Van Drew, 66, was one of only two Democrats who voted on Wednesday against both articles of impeachment, which accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.



Republicans had warned that lawmakers like Van Drew who represent districts that backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election would face a backlash if they supported impeachment. However, all but three of the 31 lawmakers from Trump-won districts voted for both articles of impeachment.