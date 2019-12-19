The sphere of army-building will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. Bako Sahakyan

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part Thursday at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the approval of the 2020 draft state budget.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech Bako Sahakyan touched upon various aspects of the draft budget.

“The spheres of army-building, security and civil defense will remain in the spotlight of the authorities. It is planned to carry out various programs aimed at consistent increase of the army’s defense capacity, replenishment of the Armed Forces with modern military equipment, strengthening and modernizing the civil defense system, addressing social problems of the servicemen, veterans and the disabled”, he noted.