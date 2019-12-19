Bako Sahakyan takes part in parliament's meeting on approval of draft budget for 2020

On 19 December, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan took part at the plenary meeting of the National Assembly dedicated to the approval of the 2020 draft state budget.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bako Sahakyan highlighted that the budget of 2020 was realistic in its nature, would ensure financial stability in the country, promote economic development and increase the level of people’s well-being. According to the President it has preserved its social orientation and with the key targets of economic development being the maintenance of high growth rates.

Bako Sahakyan noted that in the coming year a number of projects would be brought to life aimed at raising the incomes of the population, including raising the pensions of the pensioners, the salaries of the school teachers and the minimum wage.

President Sahakyan expressed his gratitude to the deputies for active participation in the budget discussions and cooperation, suggested to adopt the submitted final version of the draft budget as a law.

As a result of discussions, the National Assembly passed the Artsakh state budget for the year of 2020.