President Hassan Rouhani of Iran has blasted the US for using sanctions and economic threats to impose its own will on other countries, saying the Muslim nations should join hands to confront America’s “economic terrorism” by enhancing their banking ties and replacing the dollar in their transactions.

December 19, 2019, 16:40 Iran's Rouhani urges Muslim world to devise mechanisms 'to fight US economic terror'

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking at the opening session of the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in the Malaysian capital on Thursday, Rouhani outlined the numerous challenges facing the Muslim world in the spheres of economy, security culture and identity, warning that such issues are hampering the progress of Islamic nations both at home and on the international stage.

He slammed sanctions and “economic terrorism” as the main tools in the hands of the US to push ahead with its dominance-seeking agenda and “impose its own illegitimate demands on other countries.” The Muslim world, Rouhani added, should work to “devise measures meant to get rid of the dollar’s dominance and America’s financial system”, according to Press TV.

Rouhani referred to Iran’s four decades of “successful experience” in facing a variety of challenges against the nation, particularly those posed to the country by the US, saying the Muslim world can today follow the Islamic Republic’s example to deal with its issues.

The Islamic Republic is “today known as the role model of withstanding and resistance. Following the (1979) Islamic Revolution, Iran has proudly passed three frightening waves,” including terrorism, war and sanctions, the president added.

“I believe that this model can be in the service of the Muslim world,” he emphasized.