Cyprus will nominate the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the Nobel Institute’s Peace Prize, Cyprus News Agency reports.

December 19, 2019, 16:01 Cyprus to nominate ECHR for Nobel Peace Prize

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Deputy Government Spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said after a meeting of the Council of Ministers that the Council authorized the Justice and Public Order Minister to submit a proposal to the Nobel Institute that the European Court of Human Rights is awarded the Peace Nobel Prize.



He went on to say that the ECHR is an important institution upholding the human rights and securing international justice, while also contributing to the consolidation and promotion of world peace and co-existence.