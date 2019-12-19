Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In its annual global temperature forecast, the Met Office predicts 2020 will be around 1.11C above pre-industrial levels, extending the series of the Earth's hottest years since records began in 1850, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The series began in 2015 when global temperatures exceeded 1C above pre-industrial levels for the first time, while 2016 remains the hottest year on record at around 1.16C above the baseline.

In the absence of a strong El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific, which pushes up global temperatures, the hot temperatures in 2020 will be due to rising levels of greenhouse gases, experts at the Met Office say.
The forecast is based on the key drivers of climate change, including greenhouse gases, but does not take into account unpredictable events such as a large volcanic eruption which could create temporary cooling.

The Met Office's forecast last year for 2019 is in line with what has been observed this year, at around 1.1C above the pre-industrial level.

The forecast comes after the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) announced 2019 had been one of the hottest on record, based on analysis of data from sources including the Met Office.
The WMO said the past decade, from 2010 to 2019, has almost certainly been the warmest in records dating back to the 19th century, and the past five years from 2015 have also been the hottest on record.

     

Politics

French Senate ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

The French Senate has ratified the Armenia-EU agreement. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian wrote about this on Twitter.

All news from section

Russian senator: There is no and can't be military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Taking into consideration the competences of our two committees, a major part of our discussions was...

Russia hopes Azerbaijan will reciprocally respond to Pashinyan’s statement

Russia hopes that the leadership of Azerbaijan will make a statement similar to that of Armenian Prime...

Nikol Pashinyan is leaving for St. Petersburg

The delegation headed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia,...

Artsakh election commission member Sergey Melkumyan resigns

On 18 December President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree suspending pre-term the term of office of the...

Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval

ays after an approval from the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Netherlands too ratified the...

Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers discussed issues related to the introduction of mutual trust mechanisms and the creation of an appropriate atmosphere

No document has been discussed during the meeting of foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday; trading data attest to this.

All news from section

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards have been established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards...

World oil prices still going down

World oil prices are going down Tuesday; trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday; trading data attest to this.

Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows

Armenia’s trade turnover with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has increased...

Society

2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years

Next year is set to be another of the warmest on record, the Met Office has forecast.

All news from section

Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets

Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s assets have been frozen amid an ongoing investigation, authorities...

Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back...

Kocharyan trial: Yerevan appellate court denies motion for judge’s recusal

The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals turned down on Wednesday a motion of Armenia’s second President...

Bako Sahakyan attends opening ceremony of new building of Kashatagh Regional Medical Center

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on December 16 participated in the ceremony of opening a new...

Number of Armenian citizens seeking asylum in EU states decreases

2670 citizens of Armenia have sought asylum in the member states of the European Union for the first...

Statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan to be installed at park near Italian presidential palace

The statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan will be installed at the park near the Italian Quirinale presidential...

Military

Azerbaijan shells Armenia’s north-eastern border

Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.

All news from section

2019 winter draft begins in Armenia

2019 winter draft has begun in Armenia on December 16, the defense ministry reported.

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Azerbaijan violates ceasefire about 140 times

During the period from December 8 to 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in...

Armenian Army is number one defender of security of Armenia and Artsakh – Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes...

Chiefs of general staffs of CSTO member states' to hold session on December 13

The joint session of the general staffs of the armed forces of the member states of the Collective Security...

Armenian deputy minister says situation on border is relatively calm

The number of ceasefire violation cases has decreased over a weekend, Armenian Deputy Defense Minister...

Iran's Rouhani urges Muslim world to devise mechanisms 'to fight US economic terror'
Cyprus to nominate ECHR for Nobel Peace Prize
2020 set to be latest in series of Earth's warmest years
Putin holding year-end marathon news conference
Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets
more news

Analytical

Senate recognition of Armenian Genocide: Reactions and next steps to be taken

For the first time since the Genocide of 1915, the US Senate adopted a Resolution unanimously on December...

Erdogan’s backers threaten to commit a new genocide against Armenians

Sen. Graham shows his true colors in phone call with fake Turkish minister

All news from section

Interview

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Member of European Parliament (MEP) Lars Patrick Berg says he is not concerned about the warnings of...

The Azerbaijani side continues to consider the issue of refugees exclusively in the context of obtaining political dividends. Sarasar Saryan

Artsakhpress offers congratulations to 100-year-old Armenpress

All news from section

Photos

The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Andre
Andre's solo concert held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Archaeologists uncover Sphinx statue in Egypt

All news from section

Armenian church in Turkey turned into dumpsite

35 million drams to be allocated for youth events. Lernik Hovhannisyan

More than 40 thousand tourists visited Artsakh in January-October of the current year

Sport

Artsakh Athletes Won Gold Medals

All news from section

28 athletes of the Japan Shotokan Karate Association of Artsakh Republic left for Yerevan

2020 Olympics: Tokyo accepts agrees to move marathon to Sapporo

Artsakh Athlete wins gold medal at the34th European Traditional Karate-Do Championship

Diaspora

US-Armenian businessman buys New York-based Russian-language broadcaster RTVI

All news from section

Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople’s enthronement to be held on January 11

Final election for Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople kicks off

Alexis Ohanian also accepts Armenia premier’s challenge

International

Iran's Rouhani urges Muslim world to devise mechanisms 'to fight US economic terror'

All news from section

Cyprus to nominate ECHR for Nobel Peace Prize

Putin holding year-end marathon news conference

Australia heatwave: State of emergency declared over bushfire crisis

Most Read

month

week

day

Search