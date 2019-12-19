Putin holding year-end marathon news conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his annual news conference, a marathon event that comes after a summer of protests that rocked Moscow and other Russian cities.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Kremlin said earlier this week that a record number of journalists -- 1,895 -- have been accredited to cover what is Putin’s 15th such press conference, RFE/RL reports.

The televised end-of-year news conference has been a regular event of Putin's tenure, one of a series of high-profile set-piece events he uses to burnish his image, reassure Russians that they are in good hands, and send signals to the United States and the rest of the world.

Putin’s question-and-answer event is closely managed. The Russian leader is fielding questions before an audience of Russian and foreign journalists, some of whom have flown in from abroad or from far-flung corners of the country.

The event is also legendary for its length. The 2008 news conference clocked in at a record four hours and 40 minutes.