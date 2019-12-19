Former President Serzh Sargsyan’s assets have been frozen amid an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

December 19, 2019, 12:22 Freezing injunction imposed over some of Serzh Sargsyan’s assets

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through a businessman Barsegh Beglaryan, who in turn is also facing criminal charges.

The assets of Barsegh Beglaryan, the head of FLASH, a petroleum company based in Armenia, were also frozen.

Authorities said they have frozen the assets equal to the amount of the suspected damages inflicted.