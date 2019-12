The French Senate has ratified the Armenia-EU agreement. Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian wrote about this on Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The French Senate just recently passed the law authorizing the ratification of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement," she wrote. "Thanks to all the senators."