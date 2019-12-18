Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 477.54/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.10 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.69 (down by AMD 0.56), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 626.15 (down by AMD 3.59), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.63 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.93, AMD 22,658.35 and AMD 14,247.83, respectively.