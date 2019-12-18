Taking into consideration the competences of our two committees, a major part of our discussions was devoted to world politics and interstate relations.

December 18, 2019, 16:37 Russian senator: There is no and can't be military solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is what head of the Russian delegation, Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said during a press conference following the joint session of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia and the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia at the National Assembly today, news.am reports.

According to him, the Committees discussed the situation in the South Caucasus. “We discussed security issues and the prospects for the settlement of conflicts that remain, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Unquestionably, we also talked about the Russian-Georgian relations, South Ossetia and Abkhazia and other conflicts in the post-Soviet territory,” he said and assured that the parties “spoke in the same language”.

Kosachev stated that Russia believes there is no and can’t be miltiary soluition to conflictss. “There can only be a political solution, and Russia has stated the recent statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia that, at the end of the day, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be settled by taking into consideration the interests and positions of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh. Russia expressed pity that Azerbaijan never made a statement on this. We hope Azerbaijan makes a statement since this is important in the context of the settlement of the conflict,” Kosachev concluded.