The delegation headed by Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for St. Petersburg, Russia, on December 20, to participate in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, and the informal summit of the CIS countries.

December 18, 2019, 15:38 Nikol Pashinyan is leaving for St. Petersburg

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The delegation comprises 28 people, 6 of them journalists and 6 security personnel, news.am reports.

In addition, a delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan will be sent to St. Petersburg on December 18-20 to participate in the sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

During these business trips, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will perform the duties of the Prime Minister.