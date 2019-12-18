Bronze Age royal tombs unearthed in Greece

Archaeologists have discovered two royal tombs in Greece containing jewellery and artefacts dating back more than 3,000 years.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The finds include a gold ring depicting bulls flanked by sheaves of barley and a pendant showing an Egyptian goddess, BBC News reports.

The US researchers said their discovery will provide new clues about early Mycenaean trade and culture.

The tombs are near the Bronze Age palace of Pylos, in Greece's southern Peloponnese region.

They are not far from another important grave discovered in 2015, believed to be that of an early ruler of the city.

A statement from Greece's culture ministry said on Tuesday that the dome-shaped roofs of both tombs had collapsed during antiquity, filling them with so much debris that robbers were unable to plunder them.

A team from the University of Cincinnati (UC) spent more than 18 months excavating the site and documenting the artefacts.