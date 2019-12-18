The Yerevan Criminal Court of Appeals turned down on Wednesday a motion of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan’s lawyers to recuse judge Lusine Abgaryan.

December 18, 2019, 15:31 Kocharyan trial: Yerevan appellate court denies motion for judge’s recusal

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I decided to deny the motion for the recusal of the judge,” Abgaryan announced at a court hearing on Wednesday, Panorama.am reports.

The petition had been filed by ex-president’s lawyer Aram Vardevanyan during the previous hearing.

The court is hearing the appeal against the ruling of a first instance court on not releasing Kocharyan on bail.

The defense team appealed the November 7 ruling of judge Anna Danibekyan who had denied a motion to free Kocharyan on bail.