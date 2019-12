On 18 December President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree suspending pre-term the term of office of the Artsakh Republic Central Electoral Commission member Sergey Melkoumyan upon his own request.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.