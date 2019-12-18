New York health department to add third gender category to city death certificates

New York health department will add a third gender category to city death certificates, nyc.gov. reported.

"All New Yorkers, regardless of their gender identity, deserve to have documents that reflect and affirm who they are," said First Lady Chirlane McCray. "Today, we are sending a clear message to non-binary New Yorkers that we respect and honor their fundamental rights in every phase of life."

“Reforming our institutions to reflect the identities of the people we serve is essential to being an inclusive, equity-driven agency and city,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “We can honor how non-binary individuals lived by ensuring their death records accurately reflect their identities.”