Days after an approval from the House of Representatives, the Senate of the Netherlands too ratified the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the Embassy of Armenia in the Netherlands said.

December 18, 2019, 10:15 Dutch Senate ratifies Armenia-EU CEPA days after House of Representatives’ approval

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Dutch House of Representatives had ratified the Armenia-EU CEPA on December 12. Both houses of the Dutch parliament passed the ratification without debates and unanimously.