Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened fire along the Armenian border around midnight December 17, targeting the town of Koti and the Koti-Noyemberyan highway in the north-eastern region of Tavush, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said in a post on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The actions were halted only after a responsive fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. Various caliber small arms, machine guns were used. There are no losses,” Hovhannisyan said.

A few hours before the above-mentioned incident, Azerbaijani forces had again targeted the same civilian areas in a cross-border shooting.