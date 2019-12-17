120 Hectares of “Wonderful” Variety of Pomegranate Orchards established in Araksavan

Farmers Henrik Aslanyan and Gagik Tsatryan have established about 120 hectares of pomegranate orchards ("Wonderful" variety of pomegranate) in the territory of Araksavan settlement, Artsakh Republic.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: This variety is novelty in Artsakh. As the Village and Agriculture Support Fund of Artsakh Republic informed “Artsakhpress”, land preparation works have been carried out in the territories for more than a year.

The seedlings and the necessary irrigation systems have been imported from the USA. The orchard will be the first of its kind in the Republic of Artsakh in terms of both this variety of pomegranate and the application of modern irrigation systems.