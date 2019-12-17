Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers discussed issues related to the introduction of mutual trust mechanisms and the creation of an appropriate atmosphere. MP

No document has been discussed during the meeting of foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The meeting was held in Bratislava on December 4 under the mediation and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, as well as Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

As “Artsakhpress” reports, Tatevik Hayrapetyan, MP in National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, said at the sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assemblies of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia.

She noted that in essence, the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers discussed issues related to the introduction of mutual trust mechanisms and the creation of an appropriate atmosphere. "These are the proposals that are to promote at least elementary human communication, which will somehow alleviate the atmosphere of hatred that Azerbaijan has created over the years. We are well aware that it will not be changed in a few decades, but we believe that it is impossible to move forward without creating an appropriate atmosphere,” said Hayrapetyan.

The second important step, according to the MP, is the return of Artsakh to the negotiating table and the restoration of the full negotiation format. “The Armenian side has raised its bar, comes up with its own agenda, and is moving forward with those steps. All this is clearly expressed in Armenian Foreign Minister’s speech presented in Bratislava,”added Hayrapetyan.