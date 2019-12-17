The regular sitting of the “Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia” kicked off in Stepanakert.

December 17, 2019, 10:10 The sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the Artsakh NA and Armenia NA kicks off

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artsakh NA Chairman Ashot Ghoulyan in his opening speech noted that the committee is the best- established institutional structure in the field of foreign relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.

RA NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, for his part noted that that any occasion is just a good opportunity for them to visit Artsakh again and discuss various issues with Artsakh partners. According to Mirzoyan, the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia does not spare any effort to touch upon the Artsakh issue on various inter-parliamentary platforms.

Speaking about the elections to be held in Artsakh in 2020, Mirzoyan noted that holding free and competitive elections in Artsakh has no alternative.

During the sitting, the parliamentarians will discuss the topic "Speech about the Azerbaijani-Karabakh Conflict on Different Platforms". It will be presented by corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and the head of the “Political Research Academy” NGO Alexander Manasyan.

Afterwards, the parliamentarians will discuss the general strategy and working version provisions of the draft law “On Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia.” The report will be presented by Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Deputy Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.