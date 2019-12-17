The regular sitting of the “Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia” kicked off in Stepanakert.
The sitting of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the Artsakh NA and Armenia NA kicks off
Speaking about the elections to be held in Artsakh in 2020, Mirzoyan noted that holding free and competitive elections in Artsakh has no alternative.
During the sitting, the parliamentarians will discuss the topic "Speech about the Azerbaijani-Karabakh Conflict on Different Platforms". It will be presented by corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia and the head of the “Political Research Academy” NGO Alexander Manasyan.
Afterwards, the parliamentarians will discuss the general strategy and working version provisions of the draft law “On Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Armenia.” The report will be presented by Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, Deputy Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport.