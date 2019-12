Newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian will serve his first Divine Liturgy as Patriarch on January 12.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The new Patriarch's enthronement ceremony will take place on January 11, at the Patriarchate seat church, news.am reports.

On December 11, Bishop Sahak Mashalian was elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.