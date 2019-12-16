The statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan will be installed at the park near the Italian Quirinale presidential palace in Rome, the Armenian foreign ministry said in response to ARMENPRESS inquiry.

December 16, 2019, 16:13 Statue of Hovhannes Tumanyan to be installed at park near Italian presidential palace

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: According to the preliminary agreement, it will be in the form of a bust. The author and material of the bust are not chosen yet given that the statue should meet certain requirements set by the Italian side. It’s not determined yet whether the statue will be made in Armenia or in Italy. Works are underway to install the bust in 2020.

As for the installation of the statue of Komitas in Milan, the ministry said this plan is still under preliminary discussion stage and no other details are available now.