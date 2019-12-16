China protests US over expulsion of diplomats

Beijing protested and made a presentation to Washington after the expulsion of Chinese diplomats, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The New York Times, citing sources, reported earlier that the US secretly sent two diplomats who at the end of September this year tried to get to a military base near Norfolk in Virginia.

According to the source, the last expulsion was more than 30 years ago, in 1987.

According to the NY Times, a few weeks after the incident, the Department of State demanded that the employees of the Chinese diplomatic missions notify of any contacts and contacts with local authorities.

A diplomatic scandal erupted amid the relative warming of relations between Washington and Beijing, which at the end of last week reached an agreement designed to put an end to the trade war between the two countries.