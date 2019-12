Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said that the US sells oil captured in the Syrian fields to Turkey.

December 16, 2019, 15:30 Assad says US sells oil stollen from Syrian fields to Turkey

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came in an interview to Chinese TV channel Phoenix, SANA reported.

Asked to comment on what happens to oil produced in fields east of the Euphrates River, Assad noted that America is now stealing oil and selling it to Turkey.