The justification for the opening of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Armenia has been published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands. Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan has made a respective post on his Facebook page.

December 16, 2019, 15:17 Netherlands MFA on opening embassy in Yerevan: Armenia is of strategic importance

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Armenia is sandwiched between Russia, Turkey and Iran and is therefore of strategic importance. Since the so-called "velvet revolution" in April 2018, the new government has been modernizing the country and fighting corruption.

The Netherlands can support this process. Armenia is currently the only country in that region where the Netherlands has no embassy. The House of Representatives also wants an embassy in Yerevan", said in the statement.