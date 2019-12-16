Joe Biden hails the Armenian Genocide resolution passed by US Senate

Democratic presidential candidate, former US Vice President Joe Biden hailed the passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US Senate on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I applaud the Senate's landmark legislation formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide. If we don't fully acknowledge the past, “never again” loses its meaning. The facts must be as clear and as powerful for future generations as for those whose memories are seared by tragedy,” Biden tweeted.