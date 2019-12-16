China MFA does not confirm possibility of signing deal with US

China has not yet confirmed the statement by the American side that the signing of the first part of the trade agreement will take place next month, all information will be released in a timely manner, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: China and the United States announced that they had agreed on the text of the first part of the trade agreement, news.am reports, citing RIA Novosti.

The parties agreed not to introduce new tariffs in relation to each other, which were to enter on December 15. On Sunday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal would take place in early January 2020.

China and the US have to complete the mandatory legal procedures and translation, the diplomat said in a request to confirm whether the parties would really be ready to sign the agreement in January next year.

He added that the working groups of the two countries are continuing consultations, relevant information will be released in a timely manner.