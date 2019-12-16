Armenia appellate court denies 2 appeals of ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's lawyers

The Court of Appeal of Armenia today denied two appeals by the attorneys of former MP Manvel Grigoryan, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: At the previous hearing, the defense had filed a motion for the recusal of the prosecutor, but the appellate court today denied this motion.

The defense had also appealed the November 5 ruling of the Yerevan Court of First Instance which denied the motion to release Grigoryan on bail, and the Court of Appeal today denied this appeal, too.

Manvel Grigoryan, who is in custody, is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up theft of property.