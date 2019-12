1186 | December 11, 2019 19:12 Bako Sahakyan convoked working consultation around a number of issues on the activities of transport police

1120 | December 12, 2019 15:26 Stepanakert State Medical College Students left for Armenia as a part of the "Explore Your Homeland" Program

1085 | December 11, 2019 17:11 Rouhani: Iran will bypass U.S. sanctions or overcome them through talks

1082 | December 11, 2019 17:16 Brazil's Bolsonaro calls activist Thunberg a 'brat'

1064 | December 12, 2019 17:32 Russia MFA: Mutual understanding on Karabakh conflict can be found despite difference in parties positions

1019 | December 12, 2019 11:51 Armenia’s trade turnover with EAEU states grows

1000 | December 12, 2019 12:48 Bako Sahakyan signed laws

987 | December 12, 2019 10:14 U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iran airline over proliferation