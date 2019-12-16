A town hall recognizing strides toward getting the US government to recognize the Armenian Genocide was usurped this weekend by protestors angry with Rep. Adam Schiff for taking a leading role in House Democrats' quest to impeach President Donald Trump.

December 16, 2019, 10:39 Trump anti-impeachment protesters disrupt Adam Schiff at Genocide recognition event

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Schiff has represented Glendale, a suburb of Los Angeles and one of the country's largest Armenian-American communities, in the US House of Representatives since 2001. The community has long pushed for the US government to recognize the Armenian Genocide, but faced pushback from people concerned it could weaken the United States' strategic relationship with Turkey, according to Desert Sun.

At the Glendale Public Library on Saturday, Trump supporters wielded "DON'T IMPEACH" signs, heckling and booing Schiff as he began to talk about the years-long effort to get Congress to acknowledge the 1915 mass killings of more than 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

"This is an event that’s honoring 1.5 million victims of the Armenian genocide. If you’re choosing to interrupt this event, please leave!" said Ara Khachaturian, the moderator of the event and editor of the Armenian-American news publication the Daily Asbarez. "I will not tolerate anyone disrespecting the memory of my grandfather and the memory of 1.5 million grandfathers."

But the protestors were undeterred. They started a "Liar!" chant to protest Schiff's actions as the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, which oversaw the investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine that form the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Those attending the event initiated competing chants, first of "Leave!" and then of the Armenian National Anthem.