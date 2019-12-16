At least 37 injured in Philippines earthquake

At least 37 people have been injured in an earthquake of 6.6 magnitude in the Philippines, the Manila Bulletin newspaper said on December 16, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Reuters earlier reported that a six-year-old girl died in the earthquake after a wall collapsed on her.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake's epicenter lay in 59 km to the south-west of Davao City (population around 1.2 million people) on the Minandao island at the depth of around 80 km.