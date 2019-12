On December 13, Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The interlocutors discussed a number of issues referring to the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.