On 13 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Talish village of the Martakert region and convened there a working consultation devoted to the activities being carried out in the village, Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State gave corresponding instructions and assignments to the heads of appropriate structures for proper implementation of the activities.

The same day Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Mets Shen and got acquainted with the process of road construction activities in the community.

During the visit to the Martakert region the President attended the schools of Talish, Mets Shen and Mataghis and met with the teaching staffs and pupils. Issues related to the problems the schools faced and secondary education were on the agenda of the meetings.

The President subsequently visited the new barrack of one of the Defense Army military units located in the north-eastern region of the republic and became acquainted with the social and living conditions created there for the servicemen.