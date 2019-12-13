Armenia MFA: No document over Karabakh is on table at the moment

Not a single document over Karabakh is being discussed at the moment, spokesperson for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said during a briefing on Friday, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Her comment came in response to a request to comment on the latest interview by Azerbaijani Foreign MIister Elmar Mammadyarov.

She emphasized that Armenia's position on Karabakh was presented during the recent statement of Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan during the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.

“The Minister noted that the basis of the settlement is the recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to determine their status without coercion and restrictions. Without restrictions, this means that the people of Artsakh can choose any option outside the territorial integrity and jurisdiction of Azerbaijan. Options that do not ensure implementation of this right cannot be acceptable for Armenia,” she added.

As for Mammadyarov’s statements that it’s not clear to him what Armenia means when speaking about security, Naghdalyan recalled that Azerbaijan’s hatred policy against Armenians for three decades has shown the true state of affairs.

“Ilham Aliyev has recently accused the Armenians of the Sumgait pogroms. In this environment it is senseless to consider options of providing security. One cannot hide truth behind beautiful words. The security of Artsakh is not a subject to concessions,” she said.

Either Azerbaijani side has problems “with perception, or they are unwilling to understand”.

The spokesperson warned against speaking the language of threats with the Armenian side, adding that Azerbaijan act so to justify their maximalist position.

As for the next meeting, Naghdalyan recalled that the parties inform about the meeting simultaneously after all details are finalized. The details are under discussion, she added.