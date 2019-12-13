Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlights the fact that in the past 1,5 years major changes have taken place in the Armenian Armed Forces.
Armenian Army is number one defender of security of Armenia and Artsakh – Pashinyan
The PM stated that the purchase of armament in this field is just one part of the government’s policy. “I attach a great importance to the fact that very serious steps were taken to improve the service conditions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces, raise the social guarantees and make them more practical, and we will also continue our works on this path. Of course, there are many discussions, reports, criticisms in this respect. I will divide them into two parts. Firstly, any reform process always creates some inconveniences and even a counter-effect, and this is the normal part. But there is also the second part that we, of course, should be attentive to all criticisms so that the reforms and changes we carry out be in accordance with our plans, desires and final goals with their content, implementation quality and result by 100%”, the Armenian PM said.