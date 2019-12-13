His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, welcomed the passage of the Armenian Genocide resolution in the US Senate on Thursday.

December 13, 2019, 11:48 His Holiness Garegin II welcomes US Senate passage of Armenian Genocide recognition resolution

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We were informed with praise about this decisive step of the US Senate which is an important point in the fight for restoring historical justice towards our people.

We appreciate the US Senate members and the Senators who authored the resolution who showed their justified behavior for the benefit of the Armenian people and overcoming the heavy consequences of the Armenian Genocide by opening the new historical page of our demand.

We also welcome the patriotic activity of all our national institutions and dedicated persons of so many years for the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide and encourage this responsible commitment. We have a lot to do to reach our national dreams.

It is our prayer that God keep all mankind in peace, free from tragedies and disasters like the Armenian Genocide, for the sake of the peaceful future of all people,” the Armenian religious leader said in a statement.