Prominent Turkish historian, expert in genocide studies Taner Akcam has lauded the US Senate’s move to pass the Armenian Genocide resolution as ‘historic’.

December 13, 2019, 10:53 Turkish historian hails ‘historic’ Senate vote on Armenian Genocide resolution

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is a historic day not only for Armenians, but also for Turks and all those who fight for truth and justice,” the historian said in a Facebook post on Thursday after the Senate voted unanimously to pass the resolution recognizing the Ottoman Empire’s mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide, Panorama.am reports.

He stressed two of the three ‘pillars of the US government’ have already recognized the Armenian Genocide. “Even if Trump does not use the word ‘genocide’, we can now state that the United States has legally recognized the Genocide,” he wrote.